Madison, "Madi" M. White

November 22, 2001-September 22, 2021

DAVENPORT-Madison, "Madi" M. White, 19, of Davenport passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 22, 2021 at her home. A memorial service will be held on 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Memorials may be left to the family. In lieu of flowers, please send a plant to be planted in honor of her memory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Madi was born on November 22, 2001 to Todd and Teri (Garrow) White. She was a 2020 graduate of West High School. Madison was strong, brave and never complained about her diagnosis she was given. Fight the fight for Madi White. She enjoyed the art of welding. Along with her welding classmates, Madi helped create a bench in honor of cancer survivors. The bench has been displayed at West High School. Madi also enjoyed spending time in her greenhouse planting everything from flowers to vegetables. She was a wonderful daughter, sister and friend. Her loving heart will never be forgotten.

Survivors include her parents, Todd and Teri White; siblings, John White (Tatum Long), Emma White, Aleigha White, all of Davenport; a niece, Riley White, fiancé, Lexi Boyer; grandparents, Steve and Bonita Garrow, Carol Rich and Gary and Julie White; several aunts, uncles and cousins and her loving dog, Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Larry Rich and great grandmother, Betty Raney.