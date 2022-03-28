Mahlon Orville Sibert

October 31, 1964-March 21, 2022

Mahlon Orville Sibert of Falling Waters, WV, formerly of New Windsor, Ill., passed away suddenly on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the age of 57. Mahlon returned home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ while at camp, where he dedicated so much of his life to. Services will be 10:00 am Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Hope Church, 1811 18th Street, Bettendorf. Visitation is from 4-7 pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors will be presented. If you would like to help Lisa and the family in any way during this time please go to https://gofund.me/71ae043c.

Mahlon was born October 31, 1964 in Little Rock, Ark., a son of James Sibert Jr. and Emma Fox.

Mahlon graduated from Winola High School (Viola, IL 1983). He married his beloved Lisa Campbell on July 21, 1984. Mahlon became an Eagle Scout and joined the navy in 1982. He had a very decorated navy career where he earned two navy achievement medals and served on the USS Enterprise. Mahlon had an honorable discharge from the navy in 1990, where began his career with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa Western Illinois at Piper Hills (New Windsor, IA). In 1998 the family moved out to Camp Conestoga/Liberty (New Liberty, IA). He worked as the equestrian program director and director of property there. For two years he served in the Iowa National Guard and achieved the Iowa Commendation Medal. He spent 27.5 years working for the Girl Scouts. In 2017, he moved to Ogden, IA where he became the camp director at Sunstream Retreat Center, working to bring his campers to Christ. From there in 2021 he moved out to Falling Waters, WV to become the executive director of camp ministries at Potomac Park & Retreat Center and Pine Creek Retreat Center (Gore, VA). His passion for camp and God lived through his work at each of the camps to which he dedicated so much of his time.

Servant, the word that embodies the life of Mahlon Sibert. Servant of the Lord, servant of his family, and servant of people. Mahlon dedicated his life to serving others in the name of Jesus Christ to spread the Word of God and give his time to the needs of others. His faith and family at his center, he spent his years doing everything to protect those he loved and lift them up. Selfless and joyful, Mahlon found the meaning of life in his shortened years and spent every day spreading love and joy with his laughter and happiness. Mahlon was the most compassionate, sacrificial husband, father, and grandfather.

Rarely alone, Mahlon loved nothing more than being surrounded by the children of the Lord spreading laughter and joy. He was gifted with a loud voice, both literally and figuratively, to reach the corners of the world to share his love. Mahlon had the ability to find joy in every situation with just his wide smile and childlike energy.

Mahlon is preceded in death by his grandparents TC French and his uncle Mahlon Isaacson.

Survivors his wife, Lisa Dianne (Campbell) Sibert of Falling Waters, WV; his parents James (Toshie) Sibert Jr. of Bryant, AR and Emma (Leo Simmons) Fox of Moline, IL; Lisa's parents Larry and Gayle Campbell of Viola, IL; children Kayla Rene Sibert of Davenport, IA, Zachary Mahlon and Ashley Nichole Sibert of Kansas City, MO, and Adam Jeremiah and Sarah Ann Sibert of New York, NY; grandchildren Jaxon Crabb and Dallas Sibert."

