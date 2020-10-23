Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marcellus William Grell
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Marcellus William Grell

October 30, 1931-October 21, 2020

DEWITT-Mr. Marcellus William Grell, 88, died Wednesday evening, October 21, 2020, at Maggies's House Assisted Living, DeWitt.

He was born October 30, 1931, at rural Grand Mound to the late Emil and Grace (Dierickx) Grell. Marcellus was a graduate of Grand Mound High School and served as a cook in the United States Army during the Korean War. On May 1, 1954, Marcellus married Ruth Petersen at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, Clinton. They resided at rural Welton for many years where they farmed and raised their ten children. Ruth preceded Marcellus in death August 16, 2017, after 63 years of marriage.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Marcellus enjoyed dancing, playing cards and BINGO and an occasional trip to the casino. He loved spending time with his family and attending grandchildren's events.

Surviving are children, Joyce Grell, DeWitt, Jeannie (Daryl) Chrest, Clinton, Joe (Beth) Grell, DeWitt, Janet (Taylor) Hugill, Freeport, Illinois, Jacalyn (Alan) Sparks, Charlotte, Joan (Marty) King, Spragueville, Judy (Joe) Paulsen, Onslow, James Grell, Grand Mound, Lauri (Phillip) Burmeiste, DeWitt and John (Denise) Grell, Delmar; 37 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Burke and Marian Schroeder, DeWitt.

Also preceding Marcellus in death were two granddaughters and sisters, Melanie Kieffer and Jane Riedesel.

Visitation will be 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Schultz Funeral Home, Dewitt from 3:00 with a Rosary at 2:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt and may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live. Burial and Military Rites will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church and School.

Pallbearers will be Jessica Grell, James Grell, Megan Grell, Taylor Grell, Lucas Burmeister and Jason Burmeister.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street, DeWitt, IA 52742
Oct
26
Service
10:30a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/schultzfuneralhomes/live
Oct
26
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
, DeWitt, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.