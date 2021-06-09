Marcia Diann Curtis

January 23, 1947-June 4, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marcia Diann Curtis, 74, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away with her family by her side on June 4, 2021 at UnityPoint Health - Trinity Bettendorf, due to complications from an emergency surgery.

Please join us in celebrating Marcia's life at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, in the lower level of 701 12th Street, Moline, Illinois, on Saturday June 12, beginning with a memorial service and time of sharing for family and friends at 3:00 p.m. The celebration will continue with hors d'oeuvres and drinks from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. Private burial is in Moline Memorial Park.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you carry on Marcia's giving spirit and make a donation to your preferred charity and complete a small act of kindness.

The former Marcia Diann Guzzetta was born on January 23, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Dr. Marcus and Myrtle (Ponko) Guzzetta. Marcia grew up in the Milwaukee area. She graduated from Washington High School in 1965. Marcia then attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and French. She later went on to get her Masters of Science in Education at Western Illinois University. Marcia was a life long learner and had a passion for sharing her knowledge. She taught Spanish, French, and English wherever she lived and tutored many privately too. She had a gift with languages and was also fluent in Italian, Germany, Russian and a little Portuguese.

She married Barron (Barry) Curtis in 1969 in Evanston, IL. They went on to have two daughters, Wendy (Robert) Hopp of Dubuque, IA and Jenny Behn of Bettendorf, IA. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Jacob and Daniel Hopp and Easton Behn. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Phillip Guzzetta) and sister (Jeanne Wheelihan).

Her mission in life was to improve the lives of others and this was done humbly and through many facets. When help was needed, she was the first to volunteer. This included coaching her daughter's soccer team, being a troop leader for Girl Scouts, volunteering for the Quad City Symphony, and many other organizations.

You never went hungry if you were around Marcia, she enjoyed cooking and baking, and she always had some chocolate stashed around too. She sparkled inside and out, loving jewelry and giving to others. Marcia was also an avid reader and single handily kept the local bookstores in business, often reading a book a day in retirement.

After driving her station wagons and minivans, Marcia wanted a fast car and talked Barry into getting a Firebird and later a TransAm convertible. She'd be ready to race if you pulled along side her at a stoplight and sometimes Caramel (her beloved Rottweiler) could be seen sitting in the passenger seat.

