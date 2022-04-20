Mardeen A. Petersen

February 22, 1938-April 18, 2022

LONG GROVE-Mardeen A. Petersen, 84, of Long Grove, Iowa, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Bickford of Davenport. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 2pm at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the funeral starting at 12pm. Burial following the service will be at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. Memorials in Mardeen's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Mardeen was born on February 22, 1938 to Este and Marie Buffum in Muscatine, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Norman Petersen on June 29, 1957 in Davenport, Iowa. Mardeen was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Danish Sisterhood of America. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Those to honor her memory are her children Gary (Jill) Petersen, Neenah, Wisconsin, Lori (Mike) Arth, Bettendorf, Iowa, and Craig (Carrie) Petersen, Allen, Texas; grandchildren Rachel Newhouse, Theresa Arth, Lydia Arth, and Abigail Petersen; and great-grandson Emilio Martinez. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman, her parents, her sister Noella, her brother Dallas, and her grandson Thomas Petersen.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting their obituary at www.weertsfh.com.