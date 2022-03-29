Margaret "Maggie" Cebuhar

August 9, 1949-March 25, 2022

DAVENPORT-Margaret "Maggie" Cebuhar, 72, a resident of Davenport, died Friday, March 25, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, surrounded by all of her children.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 31st at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Café on Vine.

Maggie was born August 9, 1949 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Joseph and Louise (Reiff) Waechter.

Maggie was a life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan, Democrat, professional thrift shopper and recipe collector. She cherished her time spent with her family.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Sarah (Jason) Cobert of Normal, Illinois, Mary (Benjamin) Ringle, Christopher (Shannon) Cebuhar and Michael Cebuhar, all of Davenport; grandchildren, Sean, Kaity, Ethan, Anna, David, Stephen, Noah, Alexis, Savannah, Logan, Trevor, and Ehlyza; and great-granddaughter, Ruby; and her siblings, Joe, Jim, Tom, John, Anne "Mimi", and Mark.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William "Bill" Waechter.

Maggie's children would like to extend a special thank you to all of her family, cousin's, brother's, sister, Holy Family Parish, and her friends who became family, especially Bonnie, for being there for her along life's journey. "Don't forget to vote!"

Online condolences may be made to Maggie's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.