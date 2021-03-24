Margaret M. DeClercq

February 12, 1937-March 22, 2021

HILLSDALE-Margaret M. DeClercq, 84, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Monday, March 22, 2021 at Hammond Henry Long Term Care, Geneseo. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021 at St. John The Baptist Church, Rapids City. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:30 pm with a Rosary at 3:30 pm on Thursday at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Rapids City. Memorials may be made to Hammond Henry Hospital Foundation Parkinson's Program or St. John's Church for Mass offerings.

Margaret was born February 12, 1937 in Davenport, IA, the daughter of Mary (Venes) and Irwin Freund. She married Raymond DeClercq on February 7, 1959 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Bettendorf. Their first date was April 1, 1956. They went and got ice cream to share with her family. Margaret graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1956. Before getting married she worked at the Quad City Times. After they were married she was a "farm wife". She enjoyed baking, gardening, needle work and her family. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Rapids City and a longtime member of the Hillsdale TOPS group.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary "Cathe" Browne (David Krohn) and Dorothy "Dot" (Fred) Johnsen; grandchildren, Shaun Browne, Ryan Browne (Johnnie), Erin Browne (Dustyn), Randy (Christina) Poff, Kateland Poff, Geena (Jake) Welch; 4 great grandchildren, Joshua and Ryan Browne and Milena and Myah Welch; and brother, Edward Freund. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond in 2003, brother Richard Freund; sister Joanne Fleischman; sister-in-law, Sandra Freund, and brother-in-law, Gene DeClercq. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.