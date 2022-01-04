Margaret Ann (Curta) Gray

August 11, 1951-December 25, 2021

BLOOMINGTON-Margaret Ann (Curta) Gray, 70 of Bloomington passed away at her home on Saturday December 25, 2021, at 7:25 AM.

Margaret was born in Bettendorf, Iowa on August 11, 1951, to George and Shirley (Kruse) Curta. She married Stephen Gray on June 12, 1971, in Bettendorf. She later married William (Doug) Oberhart on November 20, 2004.

She is survived by her husband William, her two children, Melissa (Brian) Keller of East Moline, Christopher (Megan) Gray of Aurora, CO, four grandchildren, Colton Gray, Lindsie Gray, Jack Keller, Sophia Keller, and one brother Michael (Karla) Curta of Aurora, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Margaret graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1969, where she was a member of D.E.C.A. (Distributive Education Clubs of America). She was employed at the former Samuel's Jewelers for many years, and then worked at the LeClaire Ambulance Service in LeClaire, IA as a volunteer EMT and also instructed First Responder classes.

Margaret enjoyed cross-stitching, collecting rubber stamps, Longaberger baskets and Isabel Bloom figurines. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her pets and loved spoiling her family. She worked as a hostess at Bob Evans in Bloomington.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

