Margaret L. Hicks

June 21, 1941 - October 16, 2020

Margaret Louise Hicks, 79, of Davenport, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12pm at The Runge Mortuary.

Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Maggie was born June 21, 1941 in Elizabethtown, KY, the daughter of Willard and Marguerite (Skeeters) Lucas. She married Homer Hicks on August 26, 1958 in Pleasant Valley, IA. She had previously attended Freewill Baptist Church in Bettendorf before moving to Lebanon, MO, where they lived for fifteen years before returning to the area. Maggie loved to sing together with her husband, Homer, a musician.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Homer, sons: Lonnie (Arthur) Hicks, Rock Island, Rodney (Janece) Hicks, Bettendorf and Timothy (Leann) Hicks, Sioux City, IA; grandchildren: Dylan, Kinsey, Lauren and Trenton Hicks, great grandson, Harrison Hicks and siblings, Kenneth, Ralph, Rupert and Frank Lucas and Wanda Henning. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Rita Leonard, Ova Lee Lucas and Willard Lucas, Jr and half-siblings: Ruby, Eugene and Robert.