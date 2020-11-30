Margaret L. Kinney

August 18, 1930-November 27, 2020

Margaret L. Kinney, 90, of Davenport, formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home.

Private family services will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Davenport Lutheran Home – Memory Unit or to Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, LeClaire.

Margaret was born on August 18, 1930 in Minneota, Minnesota, the daughter of John and Marie (Sinave) Geurts. On October 25, 1948, she married Maurice Locy in Marshall, Minnesota. She later married Richard F. "Dick" Kinney on October 18, 1974 in East Moline, Illinois. Margaret worked as a payroll clerk and bookkeeper for various companies in Minnesota and Illinois, before retiring in 1992 from ASCS Office in Davenport. She was a member of Our Lady of the River Catholic Church, where she served with the Altar & Rosary Society.

After her retirement, Margaret and Dick wintered in Mission, Texas, where she became active in fundraising for a local orphanage. They also enjoyed participating in the local music jams. Margaret enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables, and was an award winning crocheter.

Those left to honor her memory are her husband, Dick Kinney of Davenport; daughters, Diane (Ed) Roberts of Cordova, Illinois, Kathy Rea of Walcott, Iowa; step-sons, Richard W. (Pat) Kinney of Moline, Illinois, James (Eve) Kinney of Coal Valley, Illinois; sister, Dora Vaske of Watertown, South Dakota; half-sister, Terri (Gary) Meyer of Lakeville, Minnesota; six grandchildren, Amber (Ken) Weideman, Tiffiney (Michael) Feuerbach, Ryan Kinney, Lauren Kinney, Christopher Kinney, Amy Kinney; seven great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry, Peter, and Andrew Geurts; and a grandson, Kenneth Rea.

Online condolences may be shared with Margaret's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.