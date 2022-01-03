Margaret Joy Mackin

April 23, 1934-December 31, 2021

Margaret Joy Mackin, 87, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully on the morning of Friday, December 31, 2021 with the care of the Genesis Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

Memorial Services & Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf where she was a member. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to service time at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation.

Margaret Joy was born April 23, 1934 in Iowa City, the daughter of Charles and Ethel (Umbdenstock) Stahle of Solon, Iowa. During her childhood Margaret was focused on her education and after being in the first graduating class from Bettendorf High School in 1952, she attended Iowa State Teachers College (currently known as University of Northern Iowa) and graduated with a teaching degree in 1954. She then finished her Bachelors of Art (B.A.) in Education at Marycrest College in 1969, received her Masters of Art (M.A) in Education from Marycrest College in 1972, then received an Administrative Endorsement from the University of Iowa in 1984.

On June 7, 1958, Margaret was united in marriage to George "Bob" Mackin at Our Lady of Lourdes in Bettendorf. The next year the couple had their first child Jackie, and in the following years they had three more children; Steve, Mark and Greg.

In 1954, Margaret began her teaching career in Wheatland, Iowa, Clinton, Iowa, and Bettendorf Community school district as an elementary teacher. Margaret ended her career as principal of Jefferson and Hoover Elementary retiring in 1994.

She was inducted into the Bettendorf High School Hall of fame in 1995. During her teaching career she received many accolades including the 1983 Outstanding Bettendorf Educator Award and the 1989 Outstanding Scott County Educator Award. Her proudest moment as a teacher was when she attended the White House ceremony to establish the Department of Education on October 17, 1979.

Margaret and Bob were also active supporters of Democratic candidates in the 1970s. In retirement, Margaret enjoyed collecting antiques, reading books, watching Jeopardy, and spending summers at the cabin in Minnesota. She was very active in the community by being a member of Our Lady of Lourdes, Friends of the Bettendorf Library and the sorority Alpha Delta Kappa for retired teachers. One of her favorite activities was playing cards with family and friends. Margaret and Bob joined with friends to play in their card club for almost 60 years.

Margaret and Bob spent many years traveling the world, having visited four continents: Asia, North America, South America and Europe. Margaret's favorite trip was to Ireland.

In 1985, their first grandchild, Emily was born and Molly and Logan were born a few years later. Then in 2017 Margaret's first great-grandchild Idella was born and two years later Elizabeth was born. She loved spending time with her grandchildren by teaching them how to drink tea properly.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Jackie (Brad) Baumgard of Okabena, Minnesota, Steve (Linda) Mackin of Bellevue, Washington, and Mark Mackin and Greg Mackin of Vail, Arizona; three grandchildren, Emily Baumgard of Denver, Colorado, Molly and Kevin Hoeger of Burnsville, Minnesota and Logan Mackin of Bellevue, Washington; two great-granddaughters Idella and Elizabeth Hoeger of Burnsville, Minnesota; two sisters, Ethel Kay Howard of Bettendorf and Janet Sue Wendhausen of LeClaire, Iowa.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Bob, her parents Charles and Ethel, her brother Jerry and her sisters Delores and Carol.