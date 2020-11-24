Margaret (Margie) Mary (Mahoney) Sprague

August 25, 1926-November 22, 2020

Margaret (Margie) Mary (Mahoney) Sprague was born August 25, 1926 in Davenport, IA.

A child of The Great Depression and second-generation Irish Catholic, Margie was a happy child who learned the value of hard work, God, and family over material possessions. her Irish roots were (and continue to be) observed and celebrated by her family. In her late teens, she was proud to start a job at General Electric.

Margaret M. Mahoney and Richard L. Sprague were wed on October 26, 1946. Together they had 5 children.

Margie valued spending time with her family above all else. She was an adoring, devoted, and quick-witted woman who loved being a mother. She especially treasured being a grandmother. Margie spent countless hours with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing games, make-believe and creating paper crafts. She loved going on long walks and would often do so with her grandchildren, taking any opportunity to teach them something new.

Margie was a truly kind soul; giving, humble, and gracious. She was naturally good-hearted, and while her family and friends were common recipients of that good nature, she extended the same courtesy to neighbors and strangers alike.

Toward the end of her life she put up a long battle with dementia, always holding fast to her love of music. Her fight was over on Sunday, November 22, 2020, when God called her home to be reunited with her husband and baby boy. "But your love for him is just as great as it is for all the others, And when you see him his very first words will be, 'I love you, Mother.'" (R.L. Sprague)

She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Sprague and son, West David. Parents: Tom and Adelia Mahoney. Siblings: Irene York, Josephine Sprague, Tommy Mahoney, Jr., and Johnny Mahoney.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Mahoney. Children: Richard "Mike" (Donna) Sprague, Linda (Steve) Flatt, Tim (Rhonda) Sprague, Brad (Crystal) Sprague, 16 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Family and friends will be observing a celebration of life in the spring.

