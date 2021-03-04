Margaret Bernice Swisher

November 23, 1922-March 1, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Margaret Bernice Swisher, 98, of Rock Island, passed away Monday March 1, 2021 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Public gathering guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island or a favorite charity.

Margaret Bernice Benson was born November 23, 1922 in Manchester, Iowa, a daughter of Joseph Cloyce and Mabel Kephart Benson. She graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1940. She married Billy Warren Swisher on May 8, 1943 in Lexington, KY. He preceded her in death on October 4, 1974.

Bernice retired from Plant Equipment Co., Rock Island, in 1999 with over 50 years of service. In retirement she loved to spend winters in Florida and travel with her family. She was an avid Cubs fan and was thrilled to see her beloved Cubbies win the World Series. She loved her RIFS aqua aerobics classes and friends and stayed active 6 days a week until this past year. In earlier years, she enjoyed bowling, boating and golf.

Bernice was a longstanding member of South Park Presbyterian Church, where she served with the Circle of Virtue and enjoyed many activities.

Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Suzanne Swisher, of Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Derek Swisher, and his wife Debra, of Weatherby Lake, MO, and Jessica Swisher, Chicago, IL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Virginia Bledsoe and Edythe Barnes; and her twin brothers, Rex and Max Benson.

