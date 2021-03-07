Menu
Margaret M. "Peg" Treasure
1924 - 2021
Margaret "Peg" M. Treasure

January 5, 1924-March 3, 2021

BETTENDORF-Margaret "Peg" M. Treasure, 97, of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2021. Per her wishes, the family will have a private gathering at a later date to celebrate her life with hot fudge sundaes. Arrangements were entrusted to Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorial donations may be made to the Milestones Area Agency on Aging in Davenport, IA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Margaret was born and raised in Manchester, CT. She worked as a guide for Pratt and Whitney where she met and married the late W. W. Treasure in 1951. They moved to Bettendorf in 1958 to raise a family. Margaret was an accomplished knitter and seamstress, and was a dedicated homemaker and wonderful mother. She never ceased to amaze her family, living in her own home and driving her own car well into her 96th year.

Margaret is survived by her three children: Worth, Scott (Judy) and Lowell (Roy). She is also survived by four grandchildren: Kate (Jonathan), William (Randi), Marissa (Michael) and Meghan, and a great grandson, Eli.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our love and prayers to you and your family. I never met Peg, or don´t remember if I did, but her picture does look familiar. I do remember meeting your Father.
Bill & Jean Swaim
March 7, 2021
Im so sorry to your family for your loss. Peg was one of my favorite customers at the deli of the Bettendorf Hyvee. Such a sweet lady. Prayers for all.
Michele Pantzlaff
March 7, 2021
