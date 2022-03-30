Menu
Margaret E. Zellmer
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
Margaret E. Zellmer

March 14, 1936-March 26, 2022

DAVENPORT-Margaret E. Zellmer, 86, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at home. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 3, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Margaret was born March 14, 1936, to Harold and Florence (Levsen) Jones in Davenport. She graduated from Davenport High School. On October 10, 1953, Margaret was united in marriage to James Zellmer. She enjoyed her career working for AT&T for 38 years until retirement in 1989. Margaret loved going to casinos and playing card games with her family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, various local card clubs, and the 21 club of other retired AT&T employees.

Margaret will be missed by her children: Loni (Rick Leech) Grothus, Larry (Kris) Zellmer, and Lori Barber; grandchildren: Jennifer (Robert), Keri (Corey), Melissa (Ron), Emily (Jesse), Elizabeth (Michael), James (Ashley), Jackson, Mahalia, Samuel, David, Megan (Trevor Ditzman); 11 great grandchildren and one on the way; a great great granddaughter, Juliet; and her siblings: Janice Stewart and Harold (Sheila) Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; parents; and a sister in infancy.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Apr
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Davenport, IA
