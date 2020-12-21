Marian D. Carter

May 21, 1932-December 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marian D. Carter, 88, of Davenport passed away Thursday, December 18, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf. Cremation will be done with a private service to be held. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortury.com.

Marian was born May 21, 1932 in Union County, OH to Joseph & Frances (Seaman) Doyle. She was united in marriage to Jewel Dean (JD) Carter on February 12, 1952 in Evening Shade, AR.

Marian had been a real estate agent with RI Bayers Realty for over 30 years where she was a top producer for several years and eventually retired from Grampp Realty in Davenport.

She loved to play euchre, was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan and supported Iowa State as well. She enjoyed watching her birds & squirrels in the back yard & doing projects with her husband, Jewel. Family was very important to her and she loved them all.

Survivors include: husband Jewel Carter, Davenport; 4 daughters Debbie (Dave) Reed, Cheryl Waggoner, Lisa (Doug) Rohm, & Jill Green with her husband Roger Kromphardt all of Davenport; 9 grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Jon, Shaeli, Evan, Dylan, Bradley, Kelsy & Alyssa; several step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; & a sister Mary Spiegel, IL.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents & 9 siblings.