Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian D. Carter
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marian D. Carter

May 21, 1932-December 18, 2020

DAVENPORT-Marian D. Carter, 88, of Davenport passed away Thursday, December 18, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf. Cremation will be done with a private service to be held. Memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared at www.rungemortury.com.

Marian was born May 21, 1932 in Union County, OH to Joseph & Frances (Seaman) Doyle. She was united in marriage to Jewel Dean (JD) Carter on February 12, 1952 in Evening Shade, AR.

Marian had been a real estate agent with RI Bayers Realty for over 30 years where she was a top producer for several years and eventually retired from Grampp Realty in Davenport.

She loved to play euchre, was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan and supported Iowa State as well. She enjoyed watching her birds & squirrels in the back yard & doing projects with her husband, Jewel. Family was very important to her and she loved them all.

Survivors include: husband Jewel Carter, Davenport; 4 daughters Debbie (Dave) Reed, Cheryl Waggoner, Lisa (Doug) Rohm, & Jill Green with her husband Roger Kromphardt all of Davenport; 9 grandchildren Jennifer, Jessica, Jon, Shaeli, Evan, Dylan, Bradley, Kelsy & Alyssa; several step grandchildren; many great grandchildren; & a sister Mary Spiegel, IL.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents & 9 siblings.


Published by Quad-City Times on Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So many memories of this sweet lady . Met her when I was 15 , sold my mom her houses and me my first house ! Such a beautiful person My thoughts and prayers are with all the Family !
Cheryl Bruce
January 2, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. Marian was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. She always had a smile and kind word to say. May God give you comfort.
Gini McCall
December 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your family's loss. She was a beautiful soul inside and out.
Shelley Kimble Welch
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results