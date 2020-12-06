Marian Dyer

April 5, 1933-November 22, 2020

Marian Dyer (Rascon), 87, resident of Melbourne, Florida, died peacefully at the home of her son Timothy on November 22, 2020.

She was born April 5, 1933, in Deming, New Mexico, to Frank Rascon and Severa Estrada. She graduated from Deming High School in 1952 and then attended secretarial school. She moved to Albuquerque to take a civil service secretarial job at Sandia Army Base, where she met her husband Donald Neal Dyer. They married on April 7, 1956, and moved to Kansas City, Missouri.

While Donald completed a three-and-a-half year engineering program, Marian worked as a secretary for the Kansas City Records Center. Their first son, Thomas Edward, was born in September 1958. In 1961, Donald accepted a job with Emerson Electric Company and the family moved to St. Louis, where they lived for seven years. Their second son, Timothy Alan, was born in January 1963.

In 1968, the family moved to Davenport, Iowa, where they resided until 1997. During that time, Marian worked as a secretary at Augustana College, and then as a full-time Administrative Assistant at Alcoa from 1978 to 1996. She also assisted at the Five Point Donut Shop, which the family owned and operated from 1979 to 1992.

In September 1997, Don and Marian retired to Deming, New Mexico. There, she was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church and served as Director of the Deming Luna Mimbres Museum. After her husband's death in 2010, Marian moved to Northrise, an independent living facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. In 2019, she moved to Melbourne, Florida, where her son now resides.

Survivors include her son Timothy Alan (Max Bond) of Melbourne, Florida; daughter-in-law Kelly Dyer of Indianapolis, Indiana; and grandson Eric Thomas of Evansville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Donald; her brothers Greg and Michael Rascon and sister Helen Pacheco; and son Thomas Edward, who died on November 9, 2020, of COVID-19 complications.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ann Catholic Church in Deming, NM.

Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Ann Catholic Church in Deming, New Mexico.