Marian Harriet (Finck) Wayland

September 9, 1924-February 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marian Harriet (Finck) Wayland, 96, of Davenport, passed away on February 27, 2021 at Ridgecrest Retirement Village surrounded by her loving family.

Marian Harriet (Finck) Wayland was born on September 9, 1924 to Henrietta (Budelier) and Harry C. Finck. She married Lloyd E. Wayland on July 1, 1944 at the Post Chapel, Randolph Army Air Field, San Antonio, TX. They were married for 68 years until his death December 23, 2012.

Faith and family meant everything to Marian. She would often be found reading her Bible, writing notes to family and friends or playing Bridge or Solitaire. She and Lloyd loved to travel. She held several jobs until her retirement on April 1, 1985. She and Lloyd were active members for many years at First Christian Church of Davenport and served on various committees. She was very involved at Ridgecrest Retirement Village in her later years.

Survivors include her children Linda (George) Davis, Cindy (Kevin) Lutringer, Tim (Trena) Wayland and daughter-in-law Melinda Wayland (Jim Gunnerson). Siblings include Inez Stoltenberg, Ruby Ferris and sister-in-law, Virginette Finck. Grandchildren include Aaron (Missy) Davis, Amanda Davis (Stacy Sletten), Bryant Wayland (Breanna Ketelson), Sr. Magnificat Rose, Nicholas Lutringer, Holly (Aaron) Hoenig, Grant (KariAnne) Wayland, Jaclyn (Cody) Moore and Gabrielle Wayland (Zach Meierhofer). Great-grandchildren include Isabella and Penelope Wayland, Bellawulf and Odin Davis, and Abel Hoenig.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws, son, Randy Wayland, her brother, Paul Finck and many other loved ones.