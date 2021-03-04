Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marian Harriet Wayland
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Marian Harriet (Finck) Wayland

September 9, 1924-February 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marian Harriet (Finck) Wayland, 96, of Davenport, passed away on February 27, 2021 at Ridgecrest Retirement Village surrounded by her loving family. A service will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 1:00p.m. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the First Christian Church of Davenport, Davenport Handicapped Development Center or the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Marian Harriet (Finck) Wayland was born on September 9, 1924 to Henrietta (Budelier) and Harry C. Finck. She married Lloyd E. Wayland on July 1, 1944 at the Post Chapel, Randolph Army Air Field, San Antonio, TX. They were married for 68 years until his death December 23, 2012.

Faith and family meant everything to Marian. She would often be found reading her Bible, writing notes to family and friends or playing Bridge or Solitaire. She and Lloyd loved to travel. She held several jobs until her retirement on April 1, 1985. She and Lloyd were active members for many years at First Christian Church of Davenport and served on various committees. She was very involved at Ridgecrest Retirement Village in her later years.

Survivors include her children Linda (George) Davis, Cindy (Kevin) Lutringer, Tim (Trena) Wayland and daughter-in-law Melinda Wayland (Jim Gunnerson). Siblings include Inez Stoltenberg, Ruby Ferris and sister-in-law, Virginette Finck. Grandchildren include Aaron (Missy) Davis, Amanda Davis (Stacy Sletten), Bryant Wayland (Breanna Ketelson), Sr. Magnificat Rose, Nicholas Lutringer, Holly (Aaron) Hoenig, Grant (KariAnne) Wayland, Jaclyn (Cody) Moore and Gabrielle Wayland (Zach Meierhofer). Great-grandchildren include Isabella and Penelope Wayland, Bellawulf and Odin Davis, and Abel Hoenig.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, in-laws, son, Randy Wayland, her brother, Paul Finck and many other loved ones.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
1:00p.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Weerts Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Weerts Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dear Inez, Ruby and Virginette. I was sorry to hear of Marion's passing. I will share my memories of Marion with you. First of all, the Budelier family reunions--always so well attend by all the families. Gene told of the time he unexpentedly ran into Marion in some huge train depot , maybe St Louis, when he was in the Army. Marion was waiting to meet Lloyd who was also in the service. Marion came to visit us when we lived in Ames while Lloyd was at a conference there. I believe Marion and Gene were in the same class at school. One of my Grandson's forwarded Marion's obituary to me this morning. Every now and then he will log on to the Budelier name on his computer. Mary Dorothy was the one that would let us know of the family news, but now that Gene and all of his brothers and sisters and their mates are gone, I hear very little except for the occasionally Christmas card. I hope you all are doing well. Love, Pat
Pat Budelier
March 7, 2021
Linda, Cindy and Tim I have so many fond memories of your Mother. She was always so kind, understanding and loving. I will cherish all the memories I have of her and all of you. So many wonderful times together growing up together. My sincere love and sympathy to all of you and your family. Kerry Strayhall
Kerry Strayhall
March 6, 2021
I was sad to hear of Marian's passing. I knew Marian as a child growing up and I have fond memories of her being loving, kind, and a faithful Christian. She treated every child on the block as if they were her very own. My sympathies to Linda, Cindy, and Tim, and to their loved ones whom I am sure she loved as much as her own. May God grant you His peace at this time of mourning.
Barbara Nichols
March 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results