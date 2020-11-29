Marie L. Laake

June 21, 1923-November 27, 2020

DAVENPORT-A Mass of Christian Burial for Marie L. Laake, 97, of Davenport, will be 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be from noon until Mass time in the gathering space at the church. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. If attending services, masks must be worn and social distancing practiced. Services will be livestreamed by visiting Marie's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Mrs. Laake died Friday, November 27, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by family.

Marie Louise Weiman was born on June 21, 1923 in Davenport, a daughter of Herman and Marie (Welling) Weiman. She was united in marriage to Herbert W. Laake on April 27, 1946 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport. They shared 68 years of marriage together before Herb's passing on June 2, 2014.

Prior to her marriage, Marie was a telephone operator, but her favorite and most fulfilling job was that as homemaker, caring for her family and home. She took great pride in her home being spotless. She also enjoyed playing euchre and bowling.

Marie was a charter member of Our Lady of Victory Parish where she was a member of the Queen of Heaven Circle, Ladies Council, and sang in the choir.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Foundation or Handicapped Development Center.

Survivors include her children: Jeanne Bacon, Davenport, Mary Ellen Ramsey, Indianapolis, Indiana, Thomas (Mary Ann) Laake, Bettendorf, and David (Diane) Laake, Lynn Center, Illinois; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda, her parents, and siblings: Bernadine Schloemer, Anthony, John, Joseph and William Weiman. May they rest in peace.