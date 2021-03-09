Menu
Marie C. Stratton
FUNERAL HOME
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA

Marie C. Stratton

January 27, 1933-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Marie C. Stratton, 88, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. prior to mass at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or to the Diabetes Association. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Marie passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.

Marie Catherine Banke was born January 27, 1933 in Cold Springs, Minnesota, a daughter of Anthony Frank and Sophia A. (Gummerum) Banke. She married Kenneth D. Stratton May 13, 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He preceded her in death September 21, 2003.

Marie retired from Linwood Mining and Mineral Company after 23 years of service, and was a board member of the North Scott I-Club.

Those left to honor Marie's memory include her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Bernice Caldwell, John Banke, and Lois Williams.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division St., Davenport, IA
Mar
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
4105 N. Division St., Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Chris, Candin and Wake Nelson
March 9, 2021
Marie, you have brought joy and laughter to many people in this world. Candin, Wake and I will miss you very much. We will have all the memories of our times together. Heaven won't be the same with you up there. Love you and will miss you dearly. Christine, Candin and Wake Nelson.
Christine Nelson
March 9, 2021
