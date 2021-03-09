Marie C. Stratton

January 27, 1933-March 6, 2021

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Marie C. Stratton, 88, a resident of Davenport, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. prior to mass at church. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or to the Diabetes Association. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. Marie passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Davenport.

Marie Catherine Banke was born January 27, 1933 in Cold Springs, Minnesota, a daughter of Anthony Frank and Sophia A. (Gummerum) Banke. She married Kenneth D. Stratton May 13, 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He preceded her in death September 21, 2003.

Marie retired from Linwood Mining and Mineral Company after 23 years of service, and was a board member of the North Scott I-Club.

Those left to honor Marie's memory include her many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Bernice Caldwell, John Banke, and Lois Williams.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.