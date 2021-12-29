Marilee (Orr) Weuste

September 30, 1934-December 27, 2021

Marilee (Orr) Weuste, 87, passed away on December 27, 2021 at Crestridge in Maquoketa.

Her visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Maquoketa.

She was born on September 30, 1934 in Redfield City, SD to Thomas Leon Orr and Bertha (Straub) Orr. A graduate of Maquoketa High School she received a two year diploma at Iowa State Teachers College and finished her four year degree at Marycrest College. During high school she was active in 4-H and played the trumpet in the band. She taught in several schools in Iowa and Illinois. She went on to become an insurance agent for Farm Bureau but after a few years she left to work on their acreage full time until her car accident. Marilee raised bees and sheep and enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling. She was a member of the Master Gardeners in Maquoketa. She was united in marriage to Richard C. Weuste in Salem Lutheran Church in Andrew on June 27, 1954. She and her husband ran a Motorcross Track for several years in Otter Creek.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter Kathleen Marie Weuste, sister Barbara (Larry) Koranda and granddaughter Carrigan Colton, brother-in-law Kenneth (Chris)Weuste, sisters-in-law Ellamay Weuste and Sherry Weuste, several cousins, nieces and nephews, also dear friends and caregivers Karen Sellars and Tom Yearwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard C. Weuste and two sons: Philip and Wayne, brothers Bob and Dick and their wives Jean and Toots and brothers-in-law Ralph and Keith Weuste.

Memorials may be directed to Maquoketa Fire and Ambulance and Clinton Engines in her honor.