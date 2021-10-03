Marilou (Holdt) Lynch

March 17, 1944-September 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marilou (Holdt) Lynch, 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021.

She was born March 17th, 1944, to Louis and Mary Jane (Blempker) Holdt. Marilou was a long-time member of Girl Scouts. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, and swimming for West High School, where she graduated in 1962. She earned a degree in Medical Technology from Maycrest University in 1966 and worked in the laboratory until retirement in 2005. She was well-known for her phlebotomy skills and upbeat outlook. QC Times writer, Bill Wundram, coined her "The Hug Lady." Signs gifted by patients and co-workers still hang in her home offering "Free Hugs."

After marrying Frank Lynch in December 1969, and briefly moving to St. Louis, MO, they settled in Davenport. They took road trips, fished, and argued about politics. Although they only adopted one, Marilou loved children and ensured that every kid that entered her house was safe, fed, loved, and had a home. In retirement she enjoyed finishing Frank's crosswords and watching crime TV shows.

Marilou was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Louis and Mary Jane; and brothers, Nick and Jim Holdt. She is survived by her daughter, Maryfrances (Michael) Swartout, two grandchildren, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

All who knew Marilou are welcome to gather October 08th at 1:00 P.M. at the Runge Mortuary and "parade" to her Memorial Service in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery's Chapel, followed by a potluck repast at her home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

"If you can't be good, be careful. If you can't be careful, name it after me."