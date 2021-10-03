Menu
Marilou Lynch
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marilou (Holdt) Lynch

March 17, 1944-September 23, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marilou (Holdt) Lynch, 77, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021.

She was born March 17th, 1944, to Louis and Mary Jane (Blempker) Holdt. Marilou was a long-time member of Girl Scouts. She enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, and swimming for West High School, where she graduated in 1962. She earned a degree in Medical Technology from Maycrest University in 1966 and worked in the laboratory until retirement in 2005. She was well-known for her phlebotomy skills and upbeat outlook. QC Times writer, Bill Wundram, coined her "The Hug Lady." Signs gifted by patients and co-workers still hang in her home offering "Free Hugs."

After marrying Frank Lynch in December 1969, and briefly moving to St. Louis, MO, they settled in Davenport. They took road trips, fished, and argued about politics. Although they only adopted one, Marilou loved children and ensured that every kid that entered her house was safe, fed, loved, and had a home. In retirement she enjoyed finishing Frank's crosswords and watching crime TV shows.

Marilou was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Louis and Mary Jane; and brothers, Nick and Jim Holdt. She is survived by her daughter, Maryfrances (Michael) Swartout, two grandchildren, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.

All who knew Marilou are welcome to gather October 08th at 1:00 P.M. at the Runge Mortuary and "parade" to her Memorial Service in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery's Chapel, followed by a potluck repast at her home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

"If you can't be good, be careful. If you can't be careful, name it after me."


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Oct
8
Memorial service
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery's Chapel
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear of your Mom´s passing. We have so many wonderful memories of your Mom & Dad. May she Rest In Peace.
Steve & Pam Klein
Friend
December 25, 2021
When I saw that you were a Marycrest graduate in medical technology, I had to connect. I knew you would have been lucky to have been taught and mentored by Sr. Benita (later Bernadine Pieper) who was head of the Biology Dept. at that time. In the summer of 1966 she was elected the Mother General (a title she did not claim, to be "President" with changes associated with Vatican II) and I was appointed to teach in the Biology Dept. at Marycrest. I was Sr. Marilyn Therese at the time, to resume my baptismal name soon after the appointment. Sr. Bernadine was President of the community for 10 years of extraordinary leadership as religious sisters were among the first to take Vatican II seriously and change in response to the Gospel and "the signs of the times". It appears from your "story" that you continued to work in the area so I hope you may have continued your relationship with Sr. Benita and with Marycrest.
Sister Mary Rehmann, CHM
October 5, 2021
