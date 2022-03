Marilyn Jean Acord

September 11, 1930-March 19, 2022

SOLON-Marilyn (Van Trump) Acord, 91, died March 19, 2022. Services will be Saturday, April 2, at 1:30pm; Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter, Mount Vernon.

Marilyn married Merle Acord in 1951. They had two children, Marsha and Mark. She and Merle lived most of their lives in Princeton, Iowa. They moved to Solon Retirement Village in 2016. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark; and husband, Merle. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Marsha Acord (Bob Meeker); daughter-in-law, Deb Acord; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.