Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn Crews
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marilyn Crews

September 30, 1926-April 8, 2022

DAVENPORT-Marilyn Crews, 95, of Davenport, died April 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Village. Per her request, cremation rites were accorded. Marilyn was born September 30, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Muriel Decker Moon. She graduated from Davenport High School in June 1944. She married Junior Lee Crews on October 8, 1944, at First Christian Church in Davenport, where she was a life-long member. They were married until his death September 8, 2012-nearly 68 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Geraldine, and her son-in-law James Jackson.

Those left to honor her memory include brothers Charles (Denise Halupka) Moon, Donald (Billie) Moon, daughters: Constance "Connie" Jackson, Sarasota, FL; Kathleen (Stephen) Wylder, Elkhart, IN; grandchildren: Bradley (Laura) Jackson, Bettendorf, IA; Anne Crews Wylder, Minneapolis, MN; Sarah Wylder (Vainateya Deshpande), Lake Oswego, OR; James Wylder, Elkhart, IN; great grandchildren: Andrew Jackson, North Port, FL; Aurora Egert, Bettendorf, IA; Lucy Jackson, Bettendorf, IA; Neil and Iris Deshpande, Lake Oswego, OR.

Marilyn did war work making batteries in Milwaukee, where she shook hands with actor Ray Milland. She later worked at the counter at Kresge's, at the fabric and shoe departments at Petersen Harned Von Maur, at Sears Manufacturing, and as a lunch lady at Jefferson Elementary School.

Marilyn loved to go on road trips to national parks and other scenic areas. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, ceramics, and painting. The family would like to thank Ridgecrest and Compassus Hospice for the care they provided Marilyn. A memorial service will be held at Ridgecrest Village at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Ridgecrest Foundation and condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.