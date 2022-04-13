Marilyn Crews

September 30, 1926-April 8, 2022

DAVENPORT-Marilyn Crews, 95, of Davenport, died April 8, 2022, at Ridgecrest Village. Per her request, cremation rites were accorded. Marilyn was born September 30, 1926, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harold and Muriel Decker Moon. She graduated from Davenport High School in June 1944. She married Junior Lee Crews on October 8, 1944, at First Christian Church in Davenport, where she was a life-long member. They were married until his death September 8, 2012-nearly 68 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Geraldine, and her son-in-law James Jackson.

Those left to honor her memory include brothers Charles (Denise Halupka) Moon, Donald (Billie) Moon, daughters: Constance "Connie" Jackson, Sarasota, FL; Kathleen (Stephen) Wylder, Elkhart, IN; grandchildren: Bradley (Laura) Jackson, Bettendorf, IA; Anne Crews Wylder, Minneapolis, MN; Sarah Wylder (Vainateya Deshpande), Lake Oswego, OR; James Wylder, Elkhart, IN; great grandchildren: Andrew Jackson, North Port, FL; Aurora Egert, Bettendorf, IA; Lucy Jackson, Bettendorf, IA; Neil and Iris Deshpande, Lake Oswego, OR.

Marilyn did war work making batteries in Milwaukee, where she shook hands with actor Ray Milland. She later worked at the counter at Kresge's, at the fabric and shoe departments at Petersen Harned Von Maur, at Sears Manufacturing, and as a lunch lady at Jefferson Elementary School.

Marilyn loved to go on road trips to national parks and other scenic areas. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, ceramics, and painting. The family would like to thank Ridgecrest and Compassus Hospice for the care they provided Marilyn. A memorial service will be held at Ridgecrest Village at a date to be determined. Memorials may be made to the Ridgecrest Foundation and condolences may be shared at www.rungemortuary.com.