Marilyn J. "Granny" Jacobson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson Funeral Services LLC - Olin
413 Walnut St
Olin, IA

Marilyn "Granny" J. Jacobson

August 14, 1936-March 18, 2021

OLIN-Marilyn "Granny" J. Jacobson, 84, of Olin passed away on March 18, 2021 at her home.

Her family has granted her wishes of cremation and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at the Olin Cemetery.

Marilyn Joan was born on August 14, 1936 in Delmar, Iowa to Frances and Emelia Frett. She graduated from Wheatland High School. She worked at the meat department for Jack & Jill for several years and went on to work at Duane Sprank Dairy Farms until retirement. She was a member of the Olin United Methodist Church. In her younger years she played sports including the DeWitt Daisies Women's Softball Team. Granny enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, bowling and socializing.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children; Rick Bauer of Olin, Cindy (Mark) Miller of Olin, Kevin (Deb) Bauer of DeWitt, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Christy E. Jacobson, a daughter Christine "Babe" Jacobson-Egger, two brothers and a sister.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards of condolences may be directed to Kevin Bauer Attn: Marilyn Jacobson Family 110 Cutlass Court Calamus, Iowa.


Dawson Funeral Services LLC - Olin
"Granny" and I had many heartfelt conversations and laughs when she'd stop in at Kum & Go in Olin. She was a great old gal!
Nancy Mayberry
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
