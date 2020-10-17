Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn May Brockmiller Bickel

Marilyn May Brockmiller Bickel

October 16, 2020

Marilyn May Brockmiller Bickel, 78, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away Early Friday morning, October 16, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her daughter by her side.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound. A Graveside Service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus, with Chaplain Roger Carlson officiating.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schultz Funeral Home - Grand Mound
611 Fulton Street, Grand Mound, IA 52751
Funeral services provided by:
Schultz Funeral Home - Grand Mound
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.