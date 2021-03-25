Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marilyn O'Malley
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marilyn O'Malley

June 7, 1934-March 23, 2021

PARK VIEW-Marilyn O'Malley, 86, of Park View, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be 4-7pm Monday (3/29) at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport, IA. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday (3/30) at the Church of the Nazarene, Rushville, IL. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Her final resting place will be in Rushville City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Scott County Sheriff's Office. On line condolences can be shared at www.rungemortury.com.

Marilyn was born June 7, 1934 in Rushville, IL to Harold and Freida (settles) Bryant. She was united in marriage to Francis O'Malley on July 24, 1954 in Noblesville, IN. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2016.

Marilyn enjoyed crafts, crocheting for the homeless & new mothers, and music. She performed as part of the Gospel Blue Grass Band called the "O'Malley's". She was a devoted wife & mother, cherishing time spent with her family. Marilyn also had a strong Christian faith, focusing on bringing people to Christ.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Terry O'Malley, Stockton, IL and Debbie O'Malley, Davenport, IA; eight grandchildren Tanya, Jeremy, Patrick, Brian, Erin, Greg, Tara, & Doug; eighteen great grandchildren; 2 sisters Sharon Layne & Joyce Booten; 2 brothers David Bryant & Gary Trone; sister in law Janice Trone.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen; daughter in law Diana O'Malley; and two brothers Larry Bryant & Les Trone.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
30
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Church of the Nazarene
Rushville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We are sorry for your loss. Your mom was so sweet and such a joy to talk with. Sending prayers and love to your family.
Wayne and Joyce Gay
March 25, 2021
DebO, We are so sorry for the loss of your dear mother. Her love will live on in you heart. Jan & Brad
Jan Pierce
March 25, 2021
Mom and I are so sorry for your loss, Deb. I'm sure your mom was a very special lady to have raised such a wonderful and caring daughter. May the Lord God bring comfort and healing to your soul. Lorraine and Tammi Wirt
Tamara Wirt
Friend
March 25, 2021
Debbie....so, so sorry for your loss. Hugs and Prayers your way.
Cindy Erickson
March 25, 2021
Deb, so sorry for your loss.
Marilyn Hawthorn
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results