Marilyn O'Malley

June 7, 1934-March 23, 2021

PARK VIEW-Marilyn O'Malley, 86, of Park View, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be 4-7pm Monday (3/29) at The Runge Mortuary & Crematory, Davenport, IA. Funeral services will be held 2:00pm Tuesday (3/30) at the Church of the Nazarene, Rushville, IL. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Her final resting place will be in Rushville City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Scott County Sheriff's Office. On line condolences can be shared at www.rungemortury.com.

Marilyn was born June 7, 1934 in Rushville, IL to Harold and Freida (settles) Bryant. She was united in marriage to Francis O'Malley on July 24, 1954 in Noblesville, IN. He preceded her in death on August 14, 2016.

Marilyn enjoyed crafts, crocheting for the homeless & new mothers, and music. She performed as part of the Gospel Blue Grass Band called the "O'Malley's". She was a devoted wife & mother, cherishing time spent with her family. Marilyn also had a strong Christian faith, focusing on bringing people to Christ.

Those left to honor her memory include her children: Terry O'Malley, Stockton, IL and Debbie O'Malley, Davenport, IA; eight grandchildren Tanya, Jeremy, Patrick, Brian, Erin, Greg, Tara, & Doug; eighteen great grandchildren; 2 sisters Sharon Layne & Joyce Booten; 2 brothers David Bryant & Gary Trone; sister in law Janice Trone.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marilyn was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen; daughter in law Diana O'Malley; and two brothers Larry Bryant & Les Trone.