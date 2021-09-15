Marilyn J. Wriedt

January 6, 1938-September 13, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Marilyn J. Wriedt, 83, of Eldridge, IA, graduated from this life to her eternal home in heaven Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Fairmount Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marilyn was born January 6, 1938 to Raymond and Signe (Pannier) Schave in Port Byron, IL. On September 14, 1963 she married Delmar "Del" Wriedt in Davenport, IA. She was employed for over 30 years for Regalia manufacturing as a payroll manager. She also worked for Home Hardware, and part time at Country at Heart in her retirement years.

Everyone who met Marilyn knew her to be a kind, caring and compassionate woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to cook. She also enjoyed supporting family's school and sporting events over the years and spent many years travelling to football and wrestling events. Her church family at DEFC was also very important to her as was her faith in Jesus Christ.

Those honoring her life include her son, Dale (Mindy) Wriedt, Donahue, IA; and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Sean and Josh.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Del Wriedt; her parents; and her beloved son, David.