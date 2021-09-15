Menu
Marilyn J. Wriedt
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marilyn J. Wriedt

January 6, 1938-September 13, 2021

ELDRIDGE-Marilyn J. Wriedt, 83, of Eldridge, IA, graduated from this life to her eternal home in heaven Monday, September 13, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18, at DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest in Fairmount Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to DeWitt Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marilyn was born January 6, 1938 to Raymond and Signe (Pannier) Schave in Port Byron, IL. On September 14, 1963 she married Delmar "Del" Wriedt in Davenport, IA. She was employed for over 30 years for Regalia manufacturing as a payroll manager. She also worked for Home Hardware, and part time at Country at Heart in her retirement years.

Everyone who met Marilyn knew her to be a kind, caring and compassionate woman. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved to cook. She also enjoyed supporting family's school and sporting events over the years and spent many years travelling to football and wrestling events. Her church family at DEFC was also very important to her as was her faith in Jesus Christ.

Those honoring her life include her son, Dale (Mindy) Wriedt, Donahue, IA; and her grandchildren, Wyatt, Sean and Josh.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Del Wriedt; her parents; and her beloved son, David.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
DeWitt Evangelical Free Church
IA
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
DeWitt Evangelical Free Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Sponsored by The Runge Mortuary and Crematory.
I am so sorry to hear of your loss! You have a guardian Angel watching over you and your family Cherish those special memories of your beautiful Mother and know you are in our thoughts and prayers!
Trish & Jay Wade
Friend
September 17, 2021
Rick and Shari Eller
September 16, 2021
Dale, I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a sweet, kind and wonderful person. She will always hold a special place in my heart. My prayers are with you and your family.
Peggy (Miller) Hintermeister
Friend
September 15, 2021
