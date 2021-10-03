Menu
Mario S. Vasquez
FUNERAL HOME
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA

Mario S. Vasquez

January 5, 1964-September 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Memorial services for Mario S. Vasquez, 57, of Davenport, will be 12:00 pm (noon) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf, Iowa. Family will greet friends on Saturday from 11:00 am to service time at the funeral home.

Mario passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Mario was born on January 5, 1964 in Dallas, Texas, the son of Jacinto and Sarah (Zamora) Vasquez. He married Adela Rodriguez on June 8, 1985 in Bettendorf, Iowa. Mario worked in the Electrical Maintenance Department for SSAB in Montpelier, Iowa for nearly 27 years. Mario's diversified skill set designated him the family "Mr. Fix-It". He was always willing to give of his time and of his attention. Mario enjoyed reading, and loved anything outdoors, including cycling, running, and hiking. What he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1982 to 1988.

Survivors include his wife, Adela of Davenport, daughters; Jennifer (Benjamin) Diaz Jr. of Machesney Park, Illinois, Melissa (Misael) Diaz of Bettendorf, Iowa, three very special grandchildren, Mandy, Mordecai and Lincoln. He is also survived by his sister; Corine (Eliseo) Cerda of Mexico and brother; Jacinto (Paulita) Vasquez of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
I am so sorry to hear this, God Bless.
Tony Browne
October 5, 2021
