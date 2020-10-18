Marion L. Forsythe

August 24, 1928 - September 28, 2020

Marion L. Forsythe, 92 of Mount Ayr, Iowa and formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Mount Ayr Care Center in Mount Ayr.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Cordova Cemetery in Cordova, Illinois. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church in LeClaire.

Marion was born August 24, 1928 in Packard, Iowa, the daughter of August & Matilda (Reemstma) Dreier. She was united in marriage to Phillip Forsythe on March 13,1954 in Davenport, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Marion had been co-owner of Forsythe Ceramics in Bettendorf for several years.

Her memberships included First Presbyterian Church of LeClaire and Alcoa Retirees.

Those left to honor Marion's memory include her children, Ted (Stephanie) Hethcote, of Maryville, Tennessee, Melanie Forsythe (Mulvania) and Dale Forsythe, both of Raeford, North Carolina; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Phil, Marion was preceded in death by her sons, Jim Forsythe and Fred Hethcote; her daughter, Melynda Crawford; her sister, Goldie Schneckel; her brother, LeRoy "Hap" Dreier; her son-in-law, Ron Mulvania; and her great-grandson, Matthew Austin.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Marion's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.