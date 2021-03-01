Menu
Marjorie J. Dittmer
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Marjorie (Marj) J. Dittmer

June 3, 1935-February 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marjorie (Marj) J. Dittmer, 85, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday February 27, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice house. Funeral Services will be held at The Runge Mortuary Wednesday March 3 at 12pm. Visitation will be held from 11am to service time. Memorials can be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church or Clarissa Cook Hospice House. The family requests that folks wear face masks and abide by social distancing guidelines please. For those that cannot attend in person the service will be livestreamed using Facebook live on the Runge Mortuary page. Online condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marj was born June 3, 1935 to Carl and Marguerite (Sis) (Bohnsack) Borchers. She met the love of her life, Jack, while attending Central high school. They were united in marriage on May 8, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, IA. Marj worked at Genesis in the radiology department for 22 years, where she met a great group of friends, "the dinosaurs." Marj enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing card, and most of all, dancing with Jack. Marj also loved and cherished her family.

Those left honoring her memory include children, Dave(Elena) Dittmer, Portland, OR, Debra (Rod) Moffitt, Eldridge, IA and Diane (Dave) Johnson Laurens, IA; Grandchildren, Cory (Jessica) Reitz, Casey (Natalie) Reitz, Andrea Dittmer, Hayden Moffitt, Kane, and Kole Johnson and five great grand children, Drake, Landon, Adelyn, Weston, and Waylon Reitz.

Marj was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Jack, her parents, brother (Gary), and sister (Cindee).

Thank you to all the neighbors, friends, family and staff at Clarissa Cook that were there for her. A special thanks to Uncle Bob and his late wife Jean. The family would also like to thank Denise Coiner, and Kim and Julie from Genesis hospice.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Mar
3
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie and family- I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. May it help to know we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers
Sue Hawkins Grendal
March 4, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to all. We were so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. We are sorry we are unable to be at the service today. We will forever cherish the memories of our time spent with your parents. They were wonderful friends and will be missed by many. God Bless! Our love and sympathy to all.
Gary and Nancy Holdorf
March 3, 2021
Diane, I´m sorry to hear about your mother´s passing. I will be thinking of you tomorrow. Peace to you and your family.
Teri Breck
March 2, 2021
Marj & Jack were lifelong friends Jan & Marj going back to grade school days I did not meet them till days at DHS, many memories back to Walcott, Fairyland, The Col in Davenport on the dance floor, their wedding, fishing, one night Jan & I were fishing with Marj & Jack by the Wapsi at Buena Vista, Jack put bells on the rods so we could tell when we had a bite, Marj & Jan must have laughed for an hour, everybody fell asleep that night no fish and we probably didn't get home till 2 or 3 o'clock. We had so many enjoyable days together no matter what, dancing, golfing, playing cards, fishing, having a couple of drinks. About ten years after we were married Jan asked me if I knew what today was, I said no ,it's Marj's birthday and what else??? it's the day you gave me my diamond, from that day forward I always knew on June 3rd I would get asked if I knew what today was. I didn't forget and I don't think there were many years that Jan didn't call Marj on her birthday. So many memories Your Mom & Dad were truly wonderful people that Jan & I were lucky to have been able to share some wonderful times with.
LeRoy Petersen
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marj passing. She and Jack were wonderful people and will be missed by many. Our love to you all.
Denny and Peggy Dietz
March 2, 2021
My thoughts and prays are with the family. She was a lovely lady.
Mary Ernst
March 2, 2021
Diane, So sorry to read of your mother's passing...my condolences to you and your family. Wishing you and your family peace and know I am thinking of you.
Doris Tuftee
March 1, 2021
Deb and family,so very sorry for the loss of your Mom.I enjoyed visiting with her and getting her coffee for her when she would come to salon for her hair appointment.Be comforted in knowing that she is at peace and dancing with your Dad.You all are in our thoughts and prayers.The Fitzgibbon and O´Donnell Family.
Kathleen Fitzgibbon
March 1, 2021
