Marjorie (Marj) J. Dittmer

June 3, 1935-February 27, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marjorie (Marj) J. Dittmer, 85, of Davenport, IA, passed away Saturday February 27, 2021 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice house. Funeral Services will be held at The Runge Mortuary Wednesday March 3 at 12pm. Visitation will be held from 11am to service time. Memorials can be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church or Clarissa Cook Hospice House. The family requests that folks wear face masks and abide by social distancing guidelines please. For those that cannot attend in person the service will be livestreamed using Facebook live on the Runge Mortuary page. Online condolences may be made at www.rungemortuary.com.

Marj was born June 3, 1935 to Carl and Marguerite (Sis) (Bohnsack) Borchers. She met the love of her life, Jack, while attending Central high school. They were united in marriage on May 8, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport, IA. Marj worked at Genesis in the radiology department for 22 years, where she met a great group of friends, "the dinosaurs." Marj enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing card, and most of all, dancing with Jack. Marj also loved and cherished her family.

Those left honoring her memory include children, Dave(Elena) Dittmer, Portland, OR, Debra (Rod) Moffitt, Eldridge, IA and Diane (Dave) Johnson Laurens, IA; Grandchildren, Cory (Jessica) Reitz, Casey (Natalie) Reitz, Andrea Dittmer, Hayden Moffitt, Kane, and Kole Johnson and five great grand children, Drake, Landon, Adelyn, Weston, and Waylon Reitz.

Marj was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 64 years Jack, her parents, brother (Gary), and sister (Cindee).

Thank you to all the neighbors, friends, family and staff at Clarissa Cook that were there for her. A special thanks to Uncle Bob and his late wife Jean. The family would also like to thank Denise Coiner, and Kim and Julie from Genesis hospice.