Marjorie R. Kendall
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Marjorie R. Kendall

August 2, 1932-September 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marjorie R. Kendall, 89, of Davenport, IA, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society. A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services. Inurnment will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Genesis Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Marjorie was born August 2, 1932, to Drew and Lola (Stevens) Goodale in Ottumwa, IA. She graduated from Davenport High School and attended MaryCrest College. On February 15, 1952, Marjorie was united in marriage to Earl Kendall at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Together they had four sons, Mike, Mark, Todd, and Tom. She worked as an administrative assistant at several offices throughout her career. Marjorie was a member of the Blue Grass American Legion Women's Auxiliary. She enjoyed garage sales, yard sales, or any kind of sales. At Good Samaritan, Marjorie enjoyed her Coffee Time, crafts, and activities, particularly bowling.

Marjorie will be missed by her sons, Mike (Renee) Kendall, Mark Kendall, Todd (Lisa Dietz) Kendall, and Tom (Kim) Kendall; 11 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Earl, in 2003.

The family would like to thank the staff of Genesis Hospice, and all of her "Susies" at Good Samaritan for their wonderful, loving care she received there over the years as a resident.


Published by Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Sep
28
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mom, We will miss you very much Your smile, your love, your caring, your embrace.... We hold these memories in our forever! Love you Todd and Lisa ... until we meet again forever in Our
Todd and Lisa Kendall
September 28, 2021
