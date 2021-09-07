Marjorie L. Mason

July 13, 1926-September 3, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Marjorie L. Mason, 95, of Rock Island, passed away Friday September 3, 2021 at her home.

Live-streamed funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream-Rock Island. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. until service time Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Scott D. Mason Memorial Scholarship Fund at Augustana College.

Marjorie Lea Glaspell was born July 13, 1926 in Davenport, Iowa, a daughter of Albert and Lilly Ainsley Glaspell. She graduated from Davenport High School. She later graduated from Augustana College in 1975 with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Marjorie received her Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Iowa in 1976.

She married Perry Dean Mason on June 21, 1947 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on February 7, 2016.

Prior to her marriage, Marjorie was an administrative assistant with I.H. Farmall Works. She later was a librarian with Augustana College from 1976 until her retirement in 1991.

She was a member of South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island. In earlier years, she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School with her husband. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, sewing and was an avid quilter.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Anne Mason (Galen Tromble), Silver Spring, Md., and Cynthia Lea (Don "Buz") Gibson, Evergreen, Colo.; grandchildren, Rebecca Coatney (Noah Newman), Robert (Erin) Coatney, Gabbie Gibson, Caroline (Marc) Hobbs, and Audrey Gibson (Michael Jaycox); and great grandchildren, Laurence Hobbs and Anna Coatney.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Scott Douglas Mason and her sisters, Jeane Rensberger and Beatrice Neal.

Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.