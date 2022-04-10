Marjorie LaVerne Merritt

April 5, 2022

BETTENDORF-Marjorie LaVerne Merritt, 92, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Summit in Bettendorf. She passed away quietly with family members by her side. She was a woman who believed in numbers and their significance. So, it was fitting that she died on 4-5 at 6:00.

Marjorie had many health issues over the years, but God started her final call home on Saturday, April 2.

Marjorie was born in Detroit, Michigan to Florence and Vernon Scott. She was the youngest of three children. She had a sister, Shirley Jean and a brother, James. She outlived them both.

She was raised in the Detroit area. After high school she went to beauty school. She opened her own beauty salon. She was very proud of her salon and its success.

Marjorie was introduced to Raymond Merritt by mutual friends. When they married, Marjorie closed her salon to be a full-time wife and later mother. Over the years, she and Raymond moved a great deal. They lived in California, Kansas, Colorado and then Iowa. She and Raymond had four children. Raymond passed away right before their 25th wedding anniversary. She was very proud of being a wife and homemaker.

Marjorie was a devout and religious woman. Over the years she would listen to ministries such as Billy Graham, Robert Schuler of the Crystal Cathedral and John Hegee. She always had religious materials at hand.

She loved television and the old shows. She loved shopping especially for makeup. She loved gardening and tending to her roses.

She loved to walk and exercise. She always loved shoveling snow in the wintertime. She also loved rearranging her furniture and often wished she had gone into interior design.

Marjorie had a huge sweet tooth. There was always candy in her dish. She loved her desserts including ice cream.

Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Bob) Karll, Naples, FL; sons, Raymond Scott Merritt, CA, and James Gregory (Julie) Merritt, Dixon, IL; grandsons, Jeffrey (Thielen) Karll and Andy Karll both of Bettendorf, IA; granddaughter, Katie Karll, Grand Rapids, MI; and great-grandsons, James Karll and Alexander Karll.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and daughter, Holly.

A private family burial is planned. No visitation is planned. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as Marjorie was an avid supporter of the organization. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.