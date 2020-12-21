Marjorie H. White

August 24, 1931-December 17, 2020

Davenport - Marjorie H. White, 89, a resident of Davenport, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her home. Per her wishes, the rite of cremation will be accorded and there will be no services. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Collins Cemetery, Willow Lake, South Dakota. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Marjorie Helen Seefeldt was born August 24, 1931 in South Dakota, a daughter of Herman and Johannah (Wright) Seefeldt. She married Nord Brekke and later Horace White. Horace preceded her in death. Marjorie was a Bookkeeper and Accountant at Rock Island Arsenal for 25 years. She enjoyed going to the casino, riding a bicycle with her grandchildren, walking, bowling, and driving in the Powder Puff Derby. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor Marjorie's memory include her children: Gail Mizell of Texas, Randall Brekke of Bettendorf, Kevin Brekke of Portland, Maine, and Kathy Spiker of Davenport; grandchildren: Matthew Brekke, Michael Brekke, Christopher Brekke, Linzy (Allen) Aloise, Erin Brekke, (Ryan) Todd, Kieso, Heidi Schambaugh, Kari Spiker, Holly Spiker, John Hogan, Dusty Brekke, and Deni Fauela-Parra; and many great-and great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Koni, Frances Potter, Beverly Armfield, and Virginia Abild; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Horace; daughters: Vicki Para and Robin Brekke and granddaughter, Lori Brekke Adams.

