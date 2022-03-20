Marjory Helen Attwood

December 22, 1938-March 16, 2022

Marjory Helen Attwood, 83, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 21, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island, followed by interment in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice or Fresenius Kidney Care, Rock Island.

The former Marjory Cunningham was born December 22, 1938, to Helen (Yeager) and Earl Cunningham in Moline, Ill. She attended Audubon Elementary School, Washington Junior High School, and Alleman High School in Rock Island. She worked as an orthodontic hygienist before her children were born, and then she was a full-time domestic goddess.

She was united in marriage to Frederick William Attwood on May 30, 1959. Marge and Fred enjoyed traveling the country and spending time with their children, grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Marge was a charter member of The Club, a group of dear friends who met for cards (and then not cards) for decades. She enjoyed reading, working on puzzles, baking weekends, and beating Fred at cribbage.

Surviving are her beloved husband, Fred; children, Laurie (Jeff) Benson, Aledo, Ill., Jeffrey (Sue) Attwood, Murphy, Texas, Dale Attwood, Rock Island, Ill., and Sherry (Douglas) Teggatz, Rock Island, Ill.; grandchildren, Andrew (Megan) Attwood, Avon, Ind., Derek (Jerrica) Attwood, Ballwin, Mo., Bailey Attwood (Brittany), Kaufman, Texas, Chelsea (Tyler) Clark, Bettendorf, Iowa, Corinne (Jim) Banti, Alexandria, Va., Tanner Benson (fiancee Brooke Kitts), Peoria, Ill., Anna (Zachary) Campbell, Moline, Ill., Joshua Teggatz (fiancee Rachel Mueller), St. Louis, Mo., and Erin Teggatz, Rock Island, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Kynlee and Everett Clark, Bettendorf, Iowa; brother, James (Alice) Cunningham, Hart, Mich.; and sister, Mary (Howard) Sand, Moline, Ill. She was preceded by her parents; twin brother, Donald Cunningham; and daughter-in-law, Marie Attwood.

The family wishes to thank all those who helped with Marge's health care over the last four years, especially the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, Rock Island, and Unity Point Hospice, and caring neighbors who brought food, hugs, and love.

Online condolences may be left to Marge's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.