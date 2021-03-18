Mark Beckmann

August 3, 1968-February 13, 2021

Mark Beckmann, 52, of Anchorage, AK, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his residence.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and can be viewed via live-stream at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be 2:00 pm at National Cemetery, Rock Island and viewed via live-stream at https://vimeo.com/525049880. Memorials may be made to The George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

Mark was born August 3, 1968 in Davenport, IA, the son of Mort and Lois (Wingler) Beckmann. After graduating from Assumption High School, Mark spent eight years in the Air Force as an ER paramedic. After being stationed in Elmendorf AFB, he chose to remain in Anchorage, AK to continue his interests in fishing, hunting, darts, shooting & riding 4 wheelers usually with a beloved dog by his side. He also enjoyed diving around the world and obtained his pilot's license.

Mark attended University of Alaska Anchorage receiving a degree in cellular biology and minor in computer science. He pursued a career in IT and was a perpetual student. Mark received his Masters in IT Service management and was over halfway to obtaining a Doctorate of Management in Organizational Leadership in Information Systems & Technology.

Mark joined the Masons. He was raised to a Master Mason in Glacier Lodge #10, Free and Accepted Masons, of the Grand Lodge of Alaska. He was elected Master of Glacier Lodge in 2013 and 2014.

Survivors include: sister Carol Peterson, nieces and nephews Nikki Junker, Matt Beckman & Katie Beckmann. Preceded in death by: parents Lois & Mort Beckmann, brother Ken Beckmann, nephew Rob Beckmann & niece Kelly McQuate.

