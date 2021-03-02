Mark Timothy Hudson

February 19, 2021

Mark Timothy Hudson passed away February 19, 2021 he was 27 years old. He was a fun and loving father, son, brother and friend to many.

Mark is survived by his 4 children, Mark, Serenity, Matthew, Lucus; mother, Kimberly Scott. Silvis, IL; his sisters, Elizabeth Hernandez and her 5 children Davenport, IA, Anna Hernandez Moline, IL; brother Dakota and his 4 children, Davenport, IA; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Service to celebrate his new life will be held at the Lulac Club 4224 Ricker Hill Rd. Davenport, IA from 4pm to 8pm Saturday March 6, 2021.