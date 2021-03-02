Menu
Mark Timothy Hudson

Mark Timothy Hudson

February 19, 2021

Mark Timothy Hudson passed away February 19, 2021 he was 27 years old. He was a fun and loving father, son, brother and friend to many.

Mark is survived by his 4 children, Mark, Serenity, Matthew, Lucus; mother, Kimberly Scott. Silvis, IL; his sisters, Elizabeth Hernandez and her 5 children Davenport, IA, Anna Hernandez Moline, IL; brother Dakota and his 4 children, Davenport, IA; and his beloved dog, Buddy.

Service to celebrate his new life will be held at the Lulac Club 4224 Ricker Hill Rd. Davenport, IA from 4pm to 8pm Saturday March 6, 2021.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lulac Club
4224 Ricker Hill Rd., Davenport, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're all gonna miss you bro I'll see u when my Times up
Cory
March 3, 2021
I enjoyed working with Mark. He was a compassionate- caring person. He had a great sense of humor. He had a very distinctive laugh. I will miss his laughter. My thoughts and prayers go out to his mother, children, brother and sisters.
Jennifer Rice
March 2, 2021
You was a good man an father to our children I will make sure to take care of our babies the best I can! The boys love u so much an ik u will watch over them! Love you
Lexie
March 2, 2021
Love you and miss you. I know you were saved and I know you went to heaven. I will do my best to be their for your children and your dog Buddy.. see you on the other side. Love ya, Mom
Kimberly Scott
March 2, 2021
