Mark Allen Peters
ABOUT
North Scott High School
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA

Mark Allen Peters

June 1, 2021

Mark Allen Peters, 48, son of Eldon and Marietta (Holtz) Peters passed away on June 1, 2021 at his home. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com.

Mark graduated from North Scott High School and continued his education at Teikyo/Marycrest University with a BA degree in Psychology and then Hamilton Technical College for computer repair. Mark was a devoted son. He was the family party planner, bringing the family together for most occasions. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Mark collected baseball cards, comic books and records. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching games with his mother. Mark enjoyed "Game Night" with Teresa and Donnie.

Mark is survived by his mother, Aunt Evelyn (Earl) Gullion, Aunt Barbara Holtz, Uncle Bruce Dexter; cousins Teresa Hammond, Donnie Hammond, Glen Ficke, Vicky Van Zuiden and family; Muhs family, Dexter family, Holtz family, and Jacobs family.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, Aunts, Elaine (Reynold) Muhs, Emmy Dexter, Eunice (Bill) Johnson, Donna (Nathan Hammond) and Uncle Don Holtz.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd, Davenport, IA
Weerts Funeral Home
