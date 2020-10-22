Marla J. Thomas

October 17, 1957-October19, 2020

Marla June Thomas, 63, passed away on October19, 2020 in Davenport, IA., with her family at her side after battling heart disease for many years.

She was born October 17, 1957 in Kansas City, Mo to Donna (Carmen) Funk and Richard Funk. Marla married Phillip Thomas in 1978 and they had a daughter Lisa; they later divorced, and she married Archie Buxton. In 1992, she reunited with Phillip, they remarried and had twin boys Phillip and Marvin

Marla loved her children immensely and devoted her time and energy to being a mother and Nana. She had close relationships with her siblings and a special bond with her nieces and nephews.

She had an unforgettable personality with the biggest heart and the sharpest tongue. She was a brutally honest, tell it like it is kind of person that would do anything for those she loved. Many called her their favorite aunt, best friend, second mom or Nana.

Marla kept everyone laughing with her inappropriate stories and cussing as only Marla could. She enjoyed playing Ms. Pac Man, Yahtzee, cards and doing puzzles. What brought her the most joy in her final years was watching her favorite band, Smooth Groove play

She was proceeded in death by Phillip Thomas, her parents, and siblings Sidney Funk and Martha Fiscella. She is survived by sons Phillip Thomas and Marvin Thomas of Davenport, IA and daughter, Lisa (LeAndre) Lee of Des Moines, IA, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Survivors also include; sisters Margo Kimbrough, Marlana Funk and brother Richard Funk all of Davenport, IA, and sister Marsha Reyes Winchester, CA.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary in Davenport from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday October 24, 2020.