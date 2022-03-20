Menu
Marla Kay Jones
Marla Kay Jones

September 5, 1950-August 7, 2021

Marla Kay Jones, 70, of St. Charles, MO, died August 7, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Peters, MO.

Marla was born September 5th, 1950 in Davenport, Iowa, the daughter of Howard and Elsie (Seifert) Jones.

Marla graduated from Davenport West High School in 1968, she received her certificate for Office Education/Clerical from Eastern Iowa Community College in 1969. Marla worked as a bank teller for many years and then worked various administrative jobs in the medical field, car dealerships, and insurance companies until she retired.

Marla enjoyed reading books, listening to country music, watching Hallmark movies, and playing board games with her family. She also liked to garden and plant flowers.

Marla had a beautiful soul with kind eyes and a smile that could light up a room. She was so much fun to be around, and you could always count on her to be there for you. She protected us, guided us, and instilled values and morals. She gave us her all and that was all we needed. She was so many things to so many people and she will be deeply missed.

She will always be a voice in my ear and a beat in my heart.

Survivors include her sister, Nancy (Micheal) Haley of Gloucester, VA. Her Son Steven Overfield Jr, of Alexandria, AL., her daughters Jennifer Echols of Columbia, TN., Molly (Scott) Kummer of Saint Charles, MO. Her 5 grandchildren, Nathan Echols, Brady Echols, Julie Overfield, Joshua Kummer and Olivia Hunt.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Marla's funeral service will be held in the mausoleum at Davenport Memorial Park in Davenport Iowa, at 11:30am on Saturday, March 26th 2022. Followed by a Celebration of Life reception at Knights of Columbus on West 35th street in Davenport, Iowa at 2:30pm to 5:00pm.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2022.
So sorry for your loss Nancy and Marla´s children. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you come together to celebrate your sister and moms life. I am her cousin. Marla was a sweetheart and will be missed. Your grandfather was my dads brother, Harold Jones. Love & hugs, Joy Smith
Joy Smith
Family
March 20, 2022
We are sorry to miss your celebration of Marla´s life. We will be out of state but send our prayers. We will make a donation as directed.
Randy & Paula Jones
Family
March 20, 2022
Nancy and Marla´s children I offer my prayers of comfort and peace from our Heavenly Father to you as you say goodbye to your sister and Mother. I know you have many sweet memories to shared and I´m sorry we cannot be there with you. But know we are thinking of you all and much blessing upon her celebration of life.
Sherry Brown
Family
March 20, 2022
