Marlana Jill Funk

July 27, 1959-May 31, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marlana Jill Funk, 61, of Davenport, IA passed away on May 31, 2021. Visitation will be at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport, IA from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a remembrance service beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday June 5, 2021.

She was born July 27, 1959 in Ottumwa, IA to Donna (Carmen) Funk and Richard Funk. Marlana spent most of her childhood in Ottumwa, IA until 1972 when her family relocated to Davenport, IA. She began working at Good Samaritan Senior Citizen Center as a dietary aide in 1978 and would remain there for 37 years. During her time at Good Samaritan, she was beloved by her co-workers and the residents.

She will be remembered by her family and friends as Marvin Gaye's biggest fan and a true lover of all things Motown. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and siblings Sidney Funk, Martha Fiscella, and Marla Thomas. She is survived by sister Margo Kimbrough of Rock Island, IL,

brother Richard Funk of Davenport, IA, and sister Marsha Reyes of Winchester, CA.

Marlana was deeply loved by all her family and holds a special place in the hearts of her nieces and nephews.

