Marlene Higgins Gailbreath

January 2, 1950-December 10, 2021

Marlene Higgins Gailbreath, age 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 10th at 2:14am at her home in Madison, WI where she was surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Marlene was born to Frank and Doris Higgins on Jan. 2, 1950. She graduated from Sycamore High School in 1968 and two years later, met her soon-to-be husband, Bill Gailbreath, in DeKalb, IL. Marlene and Bill were married for 51 years and have three children: Julie Gailbreath of Charleston, SC, Katie Gailbreath of Madison, WI, and Kirby Gailbreath (Katie's twin brother) of Lost Nation, IA. Kirby and his wife, Michelle, gave Bill and Marlene 4 beautiful grandchildren: Adrianna, Landon, Lily, and Dory.

Most of Marlene's life was spent making sure everyone in her family was happy and well cared for. After her children were raised, she worked at Walgreens for 18 years. Bill and Marlene spent most of their 51 years together as avid bicycle riders, golfing, and traveling. She loved to read, garden- especially her daisies and cross stitch. She was also active in Door Creek Church. Marlene was a devoted fan of The Packers and Wisconsin Badger football and basketball. To anyone who was fortunate enough to know Marlene, she truly was an angel...an instant love as many of her customers at Walgreens would tell you. She will be sadly missed.

Marlene is survived by her husband (Bill Gailbreath), daughter (Julie Gailbreath), son (Kirby/Michelle Gailbreath), daughter (Katie Gailbreath), sister (Jean/Chuck Maveus) of Sycamore, IL, and twin brother (Mark/Carol Higgins) of Colorado Springs, CO. She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters (Ellen/Herm Holder and April/Paul Luxton), both of whom passed away in November 2020 from complications of Alzheimer's.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 14th at Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. Visitation will commence at 11:00am with a service to follow from 12:00-1:00pm.

The Gailbreath family requests that any monetary memorials go to Agrace Hospice Care in Madison, WI or to your local hospice organization. Having been ill for over 3 years, Agrace and their helpful professional staff truly enabled Marlene to remain at home with her loving family and friends. Agrace was a Godsend, especially for daughter, Katie, for whom we are especially thankful, as she served as Marlene's primary caregiver throughout her illness. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com.