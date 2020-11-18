Menu
Marlene Mildred Walker
1937 - 2020
Marlene Mildred Walker

October 18, 1937 - November 17, 2020

Marlene Mildred Walker, 83, of DeWitt, passed away peacefully at Westwing Place Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.

Marlene was born October 18, 1937, in Camanche, Iowa, to Carl Henry Vogt and Mildred Doris Lorenzen Vogt. She married Richard Walker of DeWitt, March 21, 1959. They had four children, Rev. Brent Walker, Kurt (Leann) Walker, Keith (Julie) Walker, and Tami (Kevin); eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, DeWitt.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
