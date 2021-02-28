Marlene Marie Saelens

April 5, 1948-February 25, 2021

Marlene Marie Saelens (Martie), daughter of Lloyd and Mae Lou Grutz, passed away on February 25, 2021 in her home. She was survived by her three daughters; Angela Covert, husband Christopher Covert, granddaughters Hayley and Jillian; Sarah Saelens, husband Eric McCollom; and Brooke Schaffner, husband Steve Schaffner, granddaughter Esther Mae, grandson Archer; brother, Ron Grutz; and sisters, Karol Grutz and Sue Scott.

Martie was a fabulous mother, a loyal partner, a kind and loving grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, a good Christian, a lover of animals, a free spirit, and a truly exceptional artist. She was a member of the National Parent Teacher Association, and a charter member of the Lioness Club, earning Lioness of the Year. Her acclaimed mixed media artwork frequently received Best In Show. She continued to create unique canvas paintings throughout her battle with cancer. She will always be loved and missed beyond words.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11am at Snapp Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO. Monetary contributions in honor of Martie can be made at Hospiceofdayton.org.