Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlene Marie Saelens
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO

Marlene Marie Saelens

April 5, 1948-February 25, 2021

Marlene Marie Saelens (Martie), daughter of Lloyd and Mae Lou Grutz, passed away on February 25, 2021 in her home. She was survived by her three daughters; Angela Covert, husband Christopher Covert, granddaughters Hayley and Jillian; Sarah Saelens, husband Eric McCollom; and Brooke Schaffner, husband Steve Schaffner, granddaughter Esther Mae, grandson Archer; brother, Ron Grutz; and sisters, Karol Grutz and Sue Scott.

Martie was a fabulous mother, a loyal partner, a kind and loving grandmother, daughter, sister, friend, a good Christian, a lover of animals, a free spirit, and a truly exceptional artist. She was a member of the National Parent Teacher Association, and a charter member of the Lioness Club, earning Lioness of the Year. Her acclaimed mixed media artwork frequently received Best In Show. She continued to create unique canvas paintings throughout her battle with cancer. She will always be loved and missed beyond words.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11am at Snapp Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, MO. Monetary contributions in honor of Martie can be made at Hospiceofdayton.org.


Published by Quad-City Times on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76, Branson, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
WPMC ICU Family
March 9, 2021
Jim and Nancy Covert
March 8, 2021
Some people come into our lives and leave footprints on our hearts. I am sincerely sorry for the loss of your beautiful sister and mother.
Jill Saelens
March 5, 2021
cathy Boldt
March 5, 2021
Amanda and Adam Krzeczowski
March 4, 2021
Martie, I still remember when you coached softball with my mom one year for us. You had a very beautiful heart and will be missed. Rest In Peace
Brea Khalid
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy in the ongoing of your Sister
The Dochertys
February 28, 2021
My Beautiful Sister, Martie, Was one of the most caring, giving and talented People who has ever graced this earth. She sacrificed much and will be rewarded in the next life.
Ronald Grutz
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results