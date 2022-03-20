Marlin H. "Bud" Ashcraft

June 6, 1925-March 16, 2022

Marlin H. "Bud" Ashcraft, 96, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 24th from 5-7 pm at the Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA with a Masonic ceremony immediately after. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 25th at 11:00 am at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Bud had a great sense of humor and the ability to put a smile on most everyone he met. A resident of Silvercrest Garner Senior Living since 2015, he made good on his pledge that, "My next move will be to Runge's and I'll only need one box."

A lifelong Davenport resident, Bud was born June 6, 1925 to Homer Franklin and Teresa Matilda (Mundt) Ashcraft, 406 Pearl Ave. which, at the time was in Rockingham Township where Bud's father was the Marshall.

Drafted into the Marines in December, 1943, after graduating Davenport High School, he was eventually stationed in Tacoma, Washington, where he and Phyllis Jean Miller of New Liberty, IA, were married by a Justice of the Peace January 14, 1945. They were married 71 years, until Phyl's death in 2016. Together they toured every state except Alaska, traveled to Mexico, Costa Rica, South America, Africa, Spain, the Netherlands, the U.K. and cruised through the Panama Canal.

Bud started his post-war career at the Rock Island Arsenal in May of 1948 as a mechanic. He became Supervisor of Maintenance in 1958. In 1962 he moved up to the Small Arms Division of the Army Weapons Command, where he worked on Technical Manuals and training for the first M-16 rifles. He went on to the Large Caliber Weapons Division where he was chosen as special Project Manager to repurpose M-1 tanks from WWII into anti-aircraft weapons for Viet Nam, for a time reporting only to the Pentagon. His work took him all over the world spending time in Germany, France, Switzerland - he once had tea with the Shah of Iran. He finished his career as Head of the Large Caliber Division.

Bud's father had died at age 57. Fearing a similar fate, Bud retired in 1980, on a "55 and out" program that took his age and 35 years of government service into account. His 55th birthday fell on a Friday at the end of a pay period.

Bud had a long "career" in service organizations, becoming a Master Mason in 1953, a 32nd Degree Mason, Knight Commander in 1965 and coronated with his 33rd Degree in 1989. Joining the Mohassan Grotto in 1958, he rose to Monach in 1977 and was a "Mini-biker" for nearly 50 years. A Vice President of the Iowa Scottish Rite Masonic Foundation, he was Personal Representative of the Sovereign Grand Inspectors General. A member of the Shrine Director's Staff for 27 years, he was Master of Ceremonies for the induction of new members. He was also a member of the Royal Order of Jesters, and the Elks. Bud quite literally wore many hats. Most had tassels.

Bud regularly drove a bus for children with disabilities to the Shriners Children's Hospital in Chicago. He also drove the bus affectionately known as "Otis" for his daughter's Girl Scout troop, which his wife Phyl led.

An avid golfer, Bud shot three holes-in-one on three different holes at two different courses in 1997 at age 72. A bench on the second hole at Emies' commemorates the achievement.

Known for his good humor and engaging personality, Bud made friends easily and earnestly among the many groups he was involved with and through all situations in his life. He regularly performed in plays where they wintered, in Casa Grande, AZ, and here at Silvercrest.

A special note of love and appreciation to Darlene Thompson, Bud's dear friend and companion of the past 5 years and her children Anne, Jill, Mark, Tim and Brad, who welcomed Bud into their family, as Bud invited them into his.

Also, a warm, well deserved "Thank you" to the staff and residents of Silvercrest Garner who took such very good care of him.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his sisters, Eileen (Jerry) Cook and Verna (Wally) Trost and great grandson Sean Brember. He is survived by his daughter Michele (Chuck) Hinz (Robins, IA), grandsons Jeff (DeLinn) Payne (Waco, TX) and Matt (Whitney) Hinz (Cedar Rapids, IA). Granddaughters Erin (Ian) Brember (Bagshot,UK) and Kate Hinz (Amsterdam, NL). Great grandchildren Jackson and Hudson Payne, Arlo and Ezra Brember and Leo and Clara Hinz. His son Michael (Melissa) Ashcraft (Kansas City, MO). Grandsons Isaac Ashcraft (Miami, FL) and David Ashcraft (Miami, FL) and granddaughter Hannah Ashcraft (Chicago, IL).

Memorials may be directed to Shriners Children's Chicago or St. Mark Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.