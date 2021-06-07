Marline Louise Sanchez

October 12, 1924-November 22, 2020

Memorial service for Marline Louise Sanchez will be held at 1:00 p.m. June 19, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 121 W 12th St Davenport Iowa.

Marline married William Hardy Ezelle Sr. in 1942. William was killed in WWII in 1944. She later married Margarito (Mike) Sanchez in 1946 in Alton Illinois. Marline worked at Osteopathic Hospital in Davenport, Iowa for twenty one years, retiring in 1984. Marline was an Associate member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club. She also was past president of 9th Division Infantry women's auxiliary. Marline volunteered as a Spanish translator for the Davenport Police department, she also worked in her churches soup kitchen. Marline was a loving hard working woman devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, William Hardy Ezelle Jr in 1986. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Margarito Sanchez in 1996.

Marline is survived by sons, Terry (Kim) McDonald, Pedro (Vicky) Sanchez; Daughters, Yolanda (Jay) Ramsay, Carmen (Don) Johnson, Elisa (Ben) Pintor, Lavana (Scott) Plett; in addition she was called Mom and she loved dearly Mary Jo Tafalla, Cindy (Alan) Sanderson and a dear niece, Donna Sharits; Grandchildren, Athen, William Hardy (BG), Marlena, Sancho, Maria, Benny, Luciana, Elisa, Laura, Nicole, Angela (Jason), Candice (Brandon), Tina (Eric), Scotty (Danielle), Terry Jr.; Great Grandchildren, John, Blayne (Andrea), Kyle, Nathan, Austin, Riley, Bradley,, Anissa, Adrianna, Brian, Broc, Valentina, Luis, Jordan, Parker, Mackenzie, Gillian, Gabriel, Adian, Collin, Graham, Ethan, Baylee, Payslee, Mikey, Lexi, Luciana, Elena; Great Great Grandchildren, Audie, Kyler, Jake, Jax.