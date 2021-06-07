Menu
Quad-City Times
Marline Louise Sanchez
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021

October 12, 1924-November 22, 2020

Memorial service for Marline Louise Sanchez will be held at 1:00 p.m. June 19, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral 121 W 12th St Davenport Iowa.

Marline married William Hardy Ezelle Sr. in 1942. William was killed in WWII in 1944. She later married Margarito (Mike) Sanchez in 1946 in Alton Illinois. Marline worked at Osteopathic Hospital in Davenport, Iowa for twenty one years, retiring in 1984. Marline was an Associate member of the Blue Knights motorcycle club. She also was past president of 9th Division Infantry women's auxiliary. Marline volunteered as a Spanish translator for the Davenport Police department, she also worked in her churches soup kitchen. Marline was a loving hard working woman devoted to her family.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, William Hardy Ezelle Jr in 1986. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Margarito Sanchez in 1996.

Marline is survived by sons, Terry (Kim) McDonald, Pedro (Vicky) Sanchez; Daughters, Yolanda (Jay) Ramsay, Carmen (Don) Johnson, Elisa (Ben) Pintor, Lavana (Scott) Plett; in addition she was called Mom and she loved dearly Mary Jo Tafalla, Cindy (Alan) Sanderson and a dear niece, Donna Sharits; Grandchildren, Athen, William Hardy (BG), Marlena, Sancho, Maria, Benny, Luciana, Elisa, Laura, Nicole, Angela (Jason), Candice (Brandon), Tina (Eric), Scotty (Danielle), Terry Jr.; Great Grandchildren, John, Blayne (Andrea), Kyle, Nathan, Austin, Riley, Bradley,, Anissa, Adrianna, Brian, Broc, Valentina, Luis, Jordan, Parker, Mackenzie, Gillian, Gabriel, Adian, Collin, Graham, Ethan, Baylee, Payslee, Mikey, Lexi, Luciana, Elena; Great Great Grandchildren, Audie, Kyler, Jake, Jax.


Published by Quad-City Times on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
121 W 12th St., Davenport, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My "Aunt Sis" with my dad, her big brother, Warren. They shared a childhood in rural Southern Illinois, endured the Great Depression and WW II, and worked very hard throughout their lives to provide for their families. May they Rest In Peace.
Donna Stewart Sharits
Family
June 14, 2021
Terrylmcdonald
Family
June 11, 2021
Terrylmcdonald
Family
June 11, 2021
Marline was always a loving and sweet soul, as I will always remember her smile and warm hugs. Thinking of her family and sending hugs to all as you remember this beautiful woman. Much Love to all my cousins
Ramona Macias Gebauer
Family
June 7, 2021
