Marlo D. Baetke

May 14, 1945-March 24, 2022

BETTENDORF-Marlo D. Baetke, 76 of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Unity Point Hospital, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Weerts Funeral Home. Cremation rites will follow the visitation. A Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Friday, April 1, 2022. For those wishing to attend the graveside service please arrive at Weerts Funeral Home by 10:45 a.m.

Marlo was born on May 14, 1945 in Davenport, to Raymond and Gladys (Zable) Baetke. He graduated from North Scott High school in 1963. Marlo proudly served in the Unites States Air force from 1965 to 1969. He worked as a steel production worker at North Star Steel, retiring after 31 years of employment.

Marlo enjoyed traveling to antique sales and especially enjoyed antique tractors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was especially proud of the fact he was a great-grandfather three times over.

He is survived by his children, Chad Baetke of Bettendorf and Hope (Daniel) Brouwers of Davenport; 4 grandchildren, Koty and Jackie of West Virginia, Alexsis of Bettendorf, Kora of Davenport, Aric of Davenport; 3 great-grandsons, Owen, Carter and Wyatt; 2 sisters, Karen Crosby and Cindy Baetke.

Marlo was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rondo Baetke.