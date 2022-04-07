Menu
Martha Jane Border
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. John's United Methodist Church
Martha Jane Border

October 1, 1931-April 4, 2022

BETTENDORF-Martha Jane Border, 90, of Bettendorf, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at The Summit, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Monday, April 11, 2022. Those who wish to attend should arrive at Weerts Funeral Home by 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com. Memorials may be left to St. John's United Methodist Church, American Heart Association or Alzheimer's Association.

Martha was born on October 1, 1931 in Scott City, MO to Revis and Opal (Jennings) Stokes. She graduated from St. Louis High School in 1949. Martha was united in marriage to Robert Border on October 4, 1953 at St. John's Church. Martha worked for Borden Dairy in Peoria and later for Swiss Valley Farms from which she retired. Martha enjoyed bowling, crocheting, sewing, fishing and camping. Alongside her husband, she was a member of St John's United Methodist Church and a longtime member of the USS Block Island Association; they would travel across the U.S. for reunions. Martha loved and cherished her family. She would prepare dinner every Wednesday for her kids and grandkids.

Survivors include Robin (Dave) Johnson, Coal Valley, Bambi (Larry) Hout, Bettendorf, Robert Jr. (Val) Border, Bettendorf; five grandchildren, Emily, Robert, Dalton, Stacey and Mike; five great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.


Published by Quad-City Times on Apr. 7, 2022.
