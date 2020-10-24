Martha Jean (Tenley) Becker

March 3, 1951-October 21, 2020

TIPTONMartha Jean (Tenley) Becker, 69, of Tipton, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home.

Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Visitation from 10:00am- 11:00am and a Celebration of Life Service from 11:00am - 12:00pm will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton; immediately followed by a Graveside Service at Red Oak Grove Cemetery, Tipton.

A memorial fund has been established in Martha's name. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed to 703 Lemon Street Tipton, Iowa 52772. You are invited to read her full obituary and share online condolences at www.fryfuneralhome.com